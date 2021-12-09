Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

GLBE has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.44.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

GLBE stock opened at $67.11 on Wednesday. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $83.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.71.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Vitruvian Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth approximately $1,496,432,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth approximately $251,318,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth approximately $116,843,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth approximately $70,485,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the third quarter worth approximately $76,467,000. 29.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.