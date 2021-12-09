Glencore’s (GLNCY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GLNCY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glencore from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Glencore from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Glencore currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

GLNCY opened at $9.76 on Monday. Glencore has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

