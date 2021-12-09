Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Lowered to $130.00

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $145.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.17% from the company’s current price.

GTLB has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.90.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $84.32 on Tuesday. Gitlab has a 52 week low of $77.55 and a 52 week high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts predict that Gitlab will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

