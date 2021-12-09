Gill Capital Partners LLC Sells 951 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Gill Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May accounts for approximately 1.2% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 2,069.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth $59,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth $101,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $30.37. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,567. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.06. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50.

