Gill Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,231 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October makes up about 2.0% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.24% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 0.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.5% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter valued at $50,000.

NYSEARCA:POCT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.18. 684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,456. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.43. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $30.37.

