Gill Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 347,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,901 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.7% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 321,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,734,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSJM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,894. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.