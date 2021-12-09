Gill Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

Shares of JMST stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.99. 5,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,808. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.04.

