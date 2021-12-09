Genus (LON:GNS) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Genus (LON:GNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 5,740 ($76.12) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s current price.

LON:GNS opened at GBX 4,956 ($65.72) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. Genus has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,896 ($51.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,310 ($83.68). The stock has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 68.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,347.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,386.93.

In related news, insider Stephen Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,615 ($74.46), for a total value of £1,123,000 ($1,489,192.41). Also, insider Iain Ferguson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,496 ($59.62) per share, for a total transaction of £44,960 ($59,620.74).

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

