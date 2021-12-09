Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.5% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

NYSE:GPC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.73. 328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $93.62 and a 52-week high of $139.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.65.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

