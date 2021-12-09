Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.400-$2.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.96 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.54. 31,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.40. Genpact has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $52.75.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Genpact by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 45,509 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 3,776.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 46,299 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.