Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) and EQT (NYSE:EQT) Financial Comparison

EQT (NYSE:EQT) and Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EQT and Genel Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT $3.06 billion 2.59 -$967.17 million ($8.82) -2.38 Genel Energy $159.70 million 3.08 -$416.90 million N/A N/A

Genel Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EQT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.0% of EQT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of EQT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

EQT has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genel Energy has a beta of -0.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EQT and Genel Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT 0 0 15 0 3.00 Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

EQT currently has a consensus price target of $26.77, indicating a potential upside of 27.65%. Given EQT’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe EQT is more favorable than Genel Energy.

Profitability

This table compares EQT and Genel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT -28.97% 1.60% 0.72% Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

EQT beats Genel Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC. The company was founded by Nathaniel Philip Victor James Rothschild, Anthony Bryan Hayward, Julian R. Metherell, and Tom James Daniel on April 1, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

