Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:GENC opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.72. Gencor Industries has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $168.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.58.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,239,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,071,000 after purchasing an additional 269,562 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gencor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $865,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 42,880 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Gencor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Gencor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

