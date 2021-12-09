Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VLO opened at $70.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.88, a PEG ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.