Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $64.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $68.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.