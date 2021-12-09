Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,842,000 after buying an additional 279,159 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Roku by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,800,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,607,000 after buying an additional 191,988 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Roku by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after buying an additional 450,985 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,547,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,760,000 after buying an additional 86,092 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Roku by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,685,000 after buying an additional 278,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $25,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 506,541 shares of company stock valued at $147,734,623 in the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku stock opened at $256.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.15, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.02. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.94 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist lowered their target price on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.64.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

