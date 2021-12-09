Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 83,248 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,248 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Toll Brothers worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $1,468,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 101.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $494,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $72.45 on Thursday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $73.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.41.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

