Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 23,349 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 120.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 23,349 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 20.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,779,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXAS. Raymond James cut Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.64.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $86.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.25. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $73.41 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.68 and a 200-day moving average of $103.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.