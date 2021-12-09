Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GTES. Barclays cut Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Shares of GTES opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 245.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 27.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 96.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the second quarter worth $195,000.

