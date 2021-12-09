GAP (NYSE:GPS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.56 billion-$16.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.72 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPS. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.94.

Shares of GAP stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $17.25. 349,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,478,726. GAP has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.74.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GAP will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

In other GAP news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

