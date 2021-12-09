Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Gap Down to $46.45

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.45, but opened at $45.21. Gaming and Leisure Properties shares last traded at $46.88, with a volume of 49,792 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLPI. Raymond James lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,499 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,609,000 after acquiring an additional 772,859 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,403,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,003,000 after acquiring an additional 659,005 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,204,000 after acquiring an additional 478,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

