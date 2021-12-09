GameStop (NYSE:GME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.87 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87), RTT News reports. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. GameStop’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GME stock traded down $18.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.35. 314,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,116,938. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -168.84 and a beta of -2.02. GameStop has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $483.00.

Get GameStop alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GameStop stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in GameStop were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GME shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GameStop currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.