FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tenaris S.A. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Tenaris in a report released on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.63.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenaris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.78. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 952.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Tenaris’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

