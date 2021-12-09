FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Increased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $12.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.26. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.71.

LOW opened at $256.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.21. The company has a market capitalization of $172.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $258.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

