FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issued By Truist Securiti

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) – Truist Securiti upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Gitlab in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.41) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.55). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Gitlab’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

GTLB has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $140.00 to $107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gitlab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.90.

GTLB opened at $84.32 on Thursday. Gitlab has a 1-year low of $77.55 and a 1-year high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 325,000 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

