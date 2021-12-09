FY2021 EPS Estimates for UDR, Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – KeyCorp upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for UDR in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.
UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $59.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in UDR during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in UDR by 271.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 725.04%.
About UDR
UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.
Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.