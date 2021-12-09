FY2021 EPS Estimates for UDR, Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – KeyCorp upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for UDR in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $59.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in UDR during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in UDR by 271.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 725.04%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

