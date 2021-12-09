FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a report released on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.58.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.28.

TSE K opened at C$7.45 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.56 and a 52-week high of C$10.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.34 billion and a PE ratio of 7.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

