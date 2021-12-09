Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FUTU. Bank of America cut Futu from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Futu from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Futu from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BOCOM International cut Futu from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $46.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.97. Futu has a one year low of $35.49 and a one year high of $204.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.49.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Futu will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Futu by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

