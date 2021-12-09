Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $2.20 price target on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ FURY opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89. Fury Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.85.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FURY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,333,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 410,789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fury Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Fury Gold Mines by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 140,293 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Fury Gold Mines by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 52,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Fury Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

