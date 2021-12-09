Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $2.20 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 216.55% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fury Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

FURY stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89. Fury Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $87.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,333,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 410,789 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 140,293 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 108,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fury Gold Mines by 29.3% during the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

