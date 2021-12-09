Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Purchases 4,952 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 135.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,616 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.32.

Oracle stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.79. 45,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,236,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $58.80 and a 1 year high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

