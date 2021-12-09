Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,377,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,369,000 after buying an additional 92,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after buying an additional 283,587 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,949,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,630,000 after buying an additional 96,723 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,653,000 after buying an additional 132,723 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,471,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,641,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.87. The company had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,821. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $92.95 and a one year high of $124.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $1.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.