Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,115 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $260.09. 25,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,999. The company has a market capitalization of $194.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.93. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $262.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.91%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.