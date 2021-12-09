Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €47.30 ($53.15).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FPE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($65.17) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($43.82) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($53.60) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

FPE traded down €0.10 ($0.11) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €31.40 ($35.28). 11,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is €32.97. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($42.02) and a one year high of €44.80 ($50.34).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

