Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2021

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €47.30 ($53.15).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FPE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($65.17) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($43.82) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($53.60) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

FPE traded down €0.10 ($0.11) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €31.40 ($35.28). 11,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is €32.97. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($42.02) and a one year high of €44.80 ($50.34).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.