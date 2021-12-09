Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 3,117 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM opened at $89.89 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.34 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $139.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

