Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 2,925 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $16,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,212,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 62,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,925,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 47,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total transaction of $16,434,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,087,584 shares of company stock valued at $714,015,289. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EL opened at $356.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.35. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.97 and a 52 week high of $357.82. The company has a market capitalization of $128.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

