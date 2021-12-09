Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,169 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,938 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,245,198,000 after purchasing an additional 305,595 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,158,382,000 after purchasing an additional 539,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $965,088,000 after purchasing an additional 205,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $856,570,000 after purchasing an additional 118,354 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

NYSE ORCL opened at $88.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $58.80 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The stock has a market cap of $243.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.