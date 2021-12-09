Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Reduces Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 1.6% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in Accenture by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 15,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,339,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $374.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.38. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $374.92. The company has a market cap of $236.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

