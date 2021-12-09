Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $6.65 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $73.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day moving average of $77.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 142.43%.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

