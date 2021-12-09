Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $30.76 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.6% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $30,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $121.87 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $122.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $215.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.80 and a 200-day moving average of $114.05.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

