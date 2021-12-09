Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $13.74 Million Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,079 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $13,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 146,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after buying an additional 14,794 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

