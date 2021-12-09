Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $12.86 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.50.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $204.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

