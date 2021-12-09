Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,309 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 48.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $318,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $366,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 40.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 17,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 34,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $49.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.22. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

