Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Decreases Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.79.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $348.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.00 and its 200 day moving average is $307.59. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.13 and a 1 year high of $353.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,520 shares of company stock valued at $7,334,133. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

