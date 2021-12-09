Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Acquires 2,399 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,819 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,520,449,000 after buying an additional 843,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after buying an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,856,565,000 after buying an additional 983,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,285,000 after buying an additional 536,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $25,183,416.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,904,896 shares of company stock worth $689,823,874 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $137.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.32. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

