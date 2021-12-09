Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Trading Up 3.2%

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) shares were up 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $113.41 and last traded at $113.41. Approximately 1,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 130,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.90.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,907,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,917,000 after acquiring an additional 38,557 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,873,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,513,000 after buying an additional 27,949 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,383,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,159,000 after buying an additional 130,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 986,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,558,000 after buying an additional 20,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 967,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,827,000 after buying an additional 57,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

