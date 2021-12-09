Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $110.71

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $110.71 and last traded at $110.41, with a volume of 1018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Forward Air by 1.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 3.5% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 1.1% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

