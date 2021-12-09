Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortescue Metals Group has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $30.50.

Fortescue Metals Group stock opened at $25.66 on Monday. Fortescue Metals Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

