Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH)’s share price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.52 and last traded at $24.40. Approximately 4,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 13,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Formidable ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 849,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,024,000. Formidable ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 91.83% of Formidable ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

