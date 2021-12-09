Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.05.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $1,478,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 123.7% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE F traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.80. 1,289,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,781,914. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $79.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $20.79.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

