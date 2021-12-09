Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Acquired by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMX opened at $71.42 on Thursday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $67.74 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.5677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

